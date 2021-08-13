Kateryna Artamonova

Serum packaging design with white label. Bottle mockup.

Kateryna Artamonova
Kateryna Artamonova
  • Save
Serum packaging design with white label. Bottle mockup. rendering blender ui illustration graphic design design branding 3d
Download color palette

Hello 😊

This is my new job. Hope you guys like it!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow
@Kateryna Artamonova dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations.
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to artamonovakat3110@gmail.com
-----------------------
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artamonovy_design/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Kateryna Artamonova
Kateryna Artamonova

More by Kateryna Artamonova

View profile
    • Like