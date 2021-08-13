Fateme Noori Moghadam

Home Rent App UI 🏠

Home Rent App UI 🏠
Hi Guys. 🖐️
I've been looking for rental homes recently with the Divar application. Scrolling a long list of street names without knowing their specific location in the city was such an overwhelming thing to do.
So, I decided to design an application that filters and searches through locations using a map.
Here's the final result.
I hope you like it. ❤️

