Home Rent App UI 🏠

Hi Guys. ๐Ÿ–๏ธ

I've been looking for rental homes recently with the Divar application. Scrolling a long list of street names without knowing their specific location in the city was such an overwhelming thing to do.

So, I decided to design an application that filters and searches through locations using a map.

Here's the final result.

I hope you like it. โค๏ธ

