FLOWER, PLANT & MOSS paper textures set #1

  1. Texture Flower, Plant & Moss Paper 01.jpg
  2. collection of flower, plant, moss, charcoal based natural and elegant hand crafted papers.jpg
  3. These beautiful and unique raster textures will add an artistic touch to your work.jpg
  4. You can use these natural papers as overlays & backgrounds for your sketching, digital watercolor and painting.jpg
  5. 210 hand crafted paper textures plant-based, flower-based, moss-based, wood-charcoal based.jpg
  6. The set is perfect for mock-ups, blogs, DIY, stickers, invitations.jpg
  7. The set is perfect for wrapping, posters, birthday cards, decorations, gifts, wallpapers.jpg
  8. Unique paper texture collection, natural ingredients are used in papers.jpg

Set available for purchase on Creative Market https://crmrkt.com/kPdEWm

FLOWER, PLANT & MOSS paper textures set #1 is a collection of flower/plant/moss/charcoal based natural and elegant hand crafted papers. These beautiful and unique raster textures will add an artistic touch to your work. You can use these natural papers as overlays & backgrounds for your sketching, digital watercolor and painting. The set is perfect for mock-ups, blogs, DIY, stickers, invitations, wrapping, posters, birthday cards, decorations, gifts, wallpapers, etc.

