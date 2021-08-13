🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Set available for purchase on Creative Market https://crmrkt.com/kPdEWm
FLOWER, PLANT & MOSS paper textures set #1 is a collection of flower/plant/moss/charcoal based natural and elegant hand crafted papers. These beautiful and unique raster textures will add an artistic touch to your work. You can use these natural papers as overlays & backgrounds for your sketching, digital watercolor and painting. The set is perfect for mock-ups, blogs, DIY, stickers, invitations, wrapping, posters, birthday cards, decorations, gifts, wallpapers, etc.