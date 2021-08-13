Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Татьяна

Pattern cake and cup

Татьяна
Татьяна
  • Save
Pattern cake and cup delicious breakfast menu sweet muffin pattern banner art illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Seamless pattern with cupcake with cream, cherry and leaf and a cup of coffee or tea on a white background.
Hand drawn, grainy texture, pastel colors.

Made in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Inst: @hush_hope

Татьяна
Татьяна

More by Татьяна

View profile
    • Like