Undated Brand Planner - Process

To launch TotallyMoneys new value proposition, we were tasked with designing a set of merchandise that will promote it to employees and partners.

I focused on designing an A5 undated planner for the set.

The planner will include:

- Undated weekly spreads for each month

- Inserts that feature our value proposition, customer quotes and company values with fun brand illustrations

- Extra space for notes

Here are two shots of the process for the weekly spreads. To make sure it would fit most employees needs I gathered three small focus groups and gathered their feedback on two main directions. It was interesting to realise that people prefer a goals and tasks focused approach to the traditional daily view.