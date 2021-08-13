Z Logomark

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I design the logo by using the letter “Z” as the name implies with the diagonal geometric shape. The negative area of letter “Z” shows that Z from word “Zoom” which means closer. Meanwhile, the positive area shows that young people move freely. The gradient color basically represent teenager, youth, and unisex which create a connection between young people and this application’s purpose.