Direct Messaging Web App

Direct Messaging Web App day013 web app daily ui chatbox direct messaging website web design uiux ui figma design daily ui challenge
Design a direct messaging app.
Day #013 of my 100days Daily UI challenge, I designed this chat box for a web based messaging app. Tell me what you think please. Press "L" for some encouragement. Thanks!!

