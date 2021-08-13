Auro_Designs

Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This - 3D Vinyl Composition

Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This - 3D Vinyl Composition band inhaler iwablt composition splatter vinyl shapes render music design colors art abstract figma blender 3d graphic design
I hope you like this 3D composition that I designed with Blender for the new splatter vinyl "It won’t always be like this" as a fan art for the Inhaler band.

