Daily UI #055

dailyui055 daily ui 055 beer glass beer icons icon set
An abbreviated icon set of different glass styles aimed at beer bars and tasting rooms to give the guests an idea of what their beer will look like when it comes out. Nothing too crazy, just still practicing using the pen tool.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Maine-based designer. That's about it.
