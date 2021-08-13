Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cover Illustration by Maggie Enterrios | Penguin Random House

logo floral design typography surface design packaging botanical pattern illustration spiderweb publishing spooky witch book jacket jacket book cover book
Cover illustration for A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee, illustrated by Maggie Enterrios. Jacket Design by Regina Flath.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125322005/A-Lesson-in-Vengeance-Cover-Art?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

