Masrur Ahmed

Loneliness (Distance Relationships)

Masrur Ahmed
Masrur Ahmed
  • Save
Loneliness (Distance Relationships) facetime bangladesh designer winter snow fall moody scene mood cold weather manipulations artworks masrur artworks distance relationships hardship loneliness graphic design
Download color palette

This picture is manipulation work of 2019. The character is using a tab to facetime with people who are closed to him. The cold weather and the mood is showing how distance relationships can be hard to endure for a lonely person.

Masrur Ahmed
Masrur Ahmed

More by Masrur Ahmed

View profile
    • Like