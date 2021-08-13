Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maggie Enterrios

Succulent Illustration

Succulent Illustration digital art procreate color palette line art surface pattern print design print nature floral surface design packaging botanical pattern illustration
Digital succulent / cactus pattern illustration by Maggie Enterrios
Tools: Procreate
instagram.com/littlepatterns

