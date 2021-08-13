Summer Holidays slot machine - Background design

In the foreground of the picture is a sandy coast, where on both sides at the top in the corners are palm green leaves,

and below - a bright yellow starfish and a glass cup with orange juice, pineapple and red glasses.

The coast is washed away by the summer gentle blue endless sea, connected on the horizon with a blue cloudy sky. On the horizon, we see a yellow sun rise.

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/summer-holidays/

