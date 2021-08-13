artforgame

Summer Holidays slot machine - Background design

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Summer Holidays slot machine - Background design summer holidays summer themed summer slot slot game design design slot illustration design illustration art slot illustration background illustration slot background background slot background design background image background art slot design gambling slot machine illustration game art game design
Download color palette

In the foreground of the picture is a sandy coast, where on both sides at the top in the corners are palm green leaves,

and below - a bright yellow starfish and a glass cup with orange juice, pineapple and red glasses.

The coast is washed away by the summer gentle blue endless sea, connected on the horizon with a blue cloudy sky. On the horizon, we see a yellow sun rise.

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/summer-holidays/

#summer #holidays #summerthemed #summerslot #summerhoidays #summerhoidaysslot #summerhoidaysthemed #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like