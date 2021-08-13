Ammaar Mumtaz

E-Commerce Store 🛒🛒🛒 App Design

E-Commerce Store 🛒🛒🛒 App Design illustration typography ux app ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻
Here I design this app for a e-commerce store. Where you could shop, place your order and track your order until it is delivered.

