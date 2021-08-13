E-Commerce Store 🛒🛒🛒 App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Guys 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻
Here I design this app for a e-commerce store. Where you could shop, place your order and track your order until it is delivered.
If you like it, press the "L" button to show some love😍🤘
Feel free contact us - uiuxsioagency@gmail.com
Follow me on Instgram - @uiuxaholic
Thanks and let me know your valuable feedback 😁😁😁