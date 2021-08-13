Farzad Ban
OFC

Roadmap v.2 on Friday 13th

Farzad Ban
OFC
Farzad Ban for OFC
Hire Us
  • Save
Roadmap v.2 on Friday 13th team management project management roadmap milestones timelines tasks task management productivity marketing branding ux ui saas product design
Download color palette

They say never push to production on a Friday.
Yet, here we are, pushing Roadmap v2 to all existing customers on Friday 13th. 🕺🏻

Watch this video to see what's new.
onroadmap.com

OFC
OFC
Home of Roadmap, Slim & Sincere.
Hire Us

More by OFC

View profile
    • Like