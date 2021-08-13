Rushi Rajpara

Notes Along, Literally

Rushi Rajpara
Rushi Rajpara
  • Save
Notes Along, Literally campaign marketing ads newspaper web tool branding logo
Download color palette

If Notes Along considers a News Paper Ad Campaign, I'd pitch this idea first. Name of concept "Literally". "Take your notes, anywhere, anytime, literally"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Rushi Rajpara
Rushi Rajpara

More by Rushi Rajpara

View profile
    • Like