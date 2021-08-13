Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GUMSHOE LOGO

GUMSHOE LOGO sneakers shoe chewing pink gumshoe tattoo logo icon flat design branding
A logo-tattoo imagined for a company that makes sneakers based on recycled chewing-gum.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
