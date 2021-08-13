Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mia Hohls Portfolio 2021

I’ve been freelancing for the past 13 years working independently as Graphic Designer, Fine Artist and Illustrator - highly skilled in both digital and traditional means. I am a fine Artist and Graphic Designer born in Cape Town. I attended UCT school of Fine Arts and AAA School of Advertising. I am currently working as an independent fine artist and graphic designer specializing in Illustration work. Since 2015, I have been employed as a mentor at a Cape Town based studio – teaching the art of acrylic and oil painting. I was also employed as part time design lecturer at friends of design. I have the time capacity for new projects. I recently completed a few books.

