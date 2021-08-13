Mia Hohls Portfolio 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I’ve been freelancing for the past 13 years working independently as Graphic Designer, Fine Artist and Illustrator - highly skilled in both digital and traditional means. I am a fine Artist and Graphic Designer born in Cape Town. I attended UCT school of Fine Arts and AAA School of Advertising. I am currently working as an independent fine artist and graphic designer specializing in Illustration work. Since 2015, I have been employed as a mentor at a Cape Town based studio – teaching the art of acrylic and oil painting. I was also employed as part time design lecturer at friends of design. I have the time capacity for new projects. I recently completed a few books.