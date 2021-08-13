Ilya Petkevich

Сайт «Taxanalytics»

Ilya Petkevich
Ilya Petkevich
  • Save
Сайт «Taxanalytics» website webdesign web ui figma design
Download color palette

Требовался редизайн главной страницы. Подробнее о результате узнайте здесь: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124138949/sajt-Taxanalytics

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Ilya Petkevich
Ilya Petkevich

More by Ilya Petkevich

View profile
    • Like