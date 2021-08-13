Eric Lee

Boho Vans

Boho Vans vans boho tshirt design character monster hyrda boho vans logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
New one for the Boho Vans “Make a Monster Difference” initiative. Honored to be a part of this collection along with some other great artists. 100% of proceeds from the initial launch of this project will be donated to some good causes, with my Hydra design supporting NYC’s Asian American Federation (https://www.aafederation.org/) Consider grabbing a tshirt via https://www.boho.life! Thank you!

