Ilya Petkevich

Всплывающее окно для сайта «Nealcohol.ru»

Ilya Petkevich
Ilya Petkevich
  • Save
Всплывающее окно для сайта «Nealcohol.ru» pop-up ui website webdesign web design figma
Download color palette

Было сделано несколько вариантов pop-up. Подробнее можете узнать по ссылке: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118120195/dizajn-5-variantov-vsplyvajuschego-okna-%28pop-up%29

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Ilya Petkevich
Ilya Petkevich

More by Ilya Petkevich

View profile
    • Like