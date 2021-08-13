Andrea Cable

Flower Child | Luxury Floral Design Branding

Andrea Cable
Andrea Cable
Hire Me
  • Save
Flower Child | Luxury Floral Design Branding floral logos florist logo branding for creatives graphic design design illustration logo design branding design branding and logo design floral design
Download color palette

Designing the Flower Child | Luxury Floral Design brand has been a passion project of mines and I'm SO excited to have it come to life right before my eyes!

Andrea Cable
Andrea Cable
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrea Cable

View profile
    • Like