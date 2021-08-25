Spencer Hansen
ANODE - Case Study #3

Here's another shot of one of the sections of one of Simple Thread's recently published case studies.

We worked with the immensely talented 903 Creative to create this case study around our recent software project work for Dominion's ANODE application. 903 created the original designs and illustrations and we worked closely with them as we built them into a custom webpage on our site, featuring some pleasing layout solutions and interactivity.

We're especially fond of the graphic Jenn Buch of 903 created for this shot.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
