Final Project - Business Cards for the Brand Zuzka

Final Project - Business Cards for the Brand Zuzka businesscard vector illustration graphic design branding
I've also designed the business card of this brand. I've put the important information (phone number, address, E-Mail) on one side and on the other the lotus flower symbol. To keep the vintage look I chose some old paper texture for the background.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
