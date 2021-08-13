Andrew Naichuk

Lifestyle News Portal

Andrew Naichuk
Andrew Naichuk
  • Save
Lifestyle News Portal portal website webdesign blog vibrant layout newspaper news minimal typography bauhaus modern ux ui figma design
Download color palette

Hey folks! ✌️
Can you smell that old newspaper 📰 strong layout vibe over this lifestyle news portal? Straight lines and vibrant accents – exactly what’s needed this time :)
Feel free to share your impressions and don’t forget to press "L" if you liked 💙this piece!

Andrew Naichuk
Andrew Naichuk

More by Andrew Naichuk

View profile
    • Like