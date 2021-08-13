Caventine Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Proudley present “Cavantine” typeface. Powered with 95 ligatures to bring fluent combination & 74 alternate characters to get dynamic & aesthetic looks.

Perfect and suitable for branding, headline, logotype, sticker, editorial design, and etc.

If your application does not feature a glyph palette, We also add the characters map in PDF to help you access hidden alternates available in our OpenType fonts. Simply chose the character on the PDF you want to use to your clipboard, then return to your application and paste while using the appropriate Glitcher font.