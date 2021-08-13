Final Project - Plate Design for the Brand Zuzka

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this project I've created a few plate designs. The one above is my favorite. Here I've used the lotus flower motive to create an interesting pattern. The lotus flower symbol makes reference to the origin of the name Zuzka which is the nickname of Zuzana.
Zuzana is a common female given name in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It is often translated to other languages as Zuzanna (Polish), Suzanne, Susan, or Susannah – all commonly derived from the Hebrew language name Shoshana, meaning "lilly". (Wikipedia)