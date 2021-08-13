Final Project - Plate Design for the Brand Zuzka

For this project I've created a few plate designs. The one above is my favorite. Here I've used the lotus flower motive to create an interesting pattern. The lotus flower symbol makes reference to the origin of the name Zuzka which is the nickname of Zuzana.

Zuzana is a common female given name in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It is often translated to other languages as Zuzanna (Polish), Suzanne, Susan, or Susannah – all commonly derived from the Hebrew language name Shoshana, meaning "lilly". (Wikipedia)