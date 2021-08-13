Syed Talha

Meditation App UI By (Syed Talha Raza)

Syed Talha
Syed Talha
  • Save
Meditation App UI By (Syed Talha Raza) motion graphics 3d graphic design animation app ui icon typography branding blush meditation app ui meditaion app stress meditation logo ux vector design illustration ui app
Download color palette

Today I would like to share this Meditation and Sleep App. I tried to make an app that is minimal and combine with colour full pattern.

Hope you enjoy, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome. 😄

------------
Interested in working with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
talhaearns@gmail.com

Syed Talha
Syed Talha
Like