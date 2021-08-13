Michael Shodipo - Designer

NerdyEye Website Redesign Contest 🔥💯🚀

Been awhile I embarked on a UI design contest.

Here’s a Website Redesign I did for Nerdyeye Website Redesign Contest

Here’s the old website link NerdyEye

Which website do you feel is better?
Lemme know in the comments

