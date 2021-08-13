Jon Allison

Hard Way Cider Labels

Hard Way Cider Labels beverage day of the dead skeleton octopus illustration rum tequila barrel-aged packaging design cider labels hard cider label design cans labels packaging cider
Label design for Hard Way Cider sleek cans. Photos by Jackie Li.

Helping small brands stand out in a saturated market.
