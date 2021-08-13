Urban Party Flyer Template PSD

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Click here to Download this cool Flyer
Urban Music Party Flyer you can use this template to invite your friends or promote a Rap , Urban Music Night event, ideal for nightclub concerts, tour and online events.
Product Features
- 1 PSD file
- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organized Layers
- Smart object for easy replacement of photo
- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Help to add your photo in read me file with this package