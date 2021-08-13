Satgur Design Studio

Urban Party Flyer Template PSD

Urban Party Flyer Template PSD reggae urban design download creative concept promotion design clubbing club concert deejay dj rapper music advertisement template nightclub photoshop flyer layout poster
Urban Music Party Flyer you can use this template to invite your friends or promote a Rap , Urban Music Night event, ideal for nightclub concerts, tour and online events.

Product Features

- 1 PSD file
- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organized Layers
- Smart object for easy replacement of photo
- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Help to add your photo in read me file with this package

