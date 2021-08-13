Data Visualization | Dark Theme UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
⚫ DARK THEME ⚫
Creating dark and light themes always seems to present a challenge. The palette you believe will work for both suddenly becomes lost in either theme. Creating these data vis tables was a good exercise in choosing colors that work well together and still manage to convey the important information.
---------
Find me on:
Instagram | Twitter | Behance | LinkedIn | Uplabs