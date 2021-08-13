Tyler Wain

Data Visualization | Dark Theme UI

Data Visualization | Dark Theme UI component figma library ui kit template bar chart line chart charting reporting datavis data visualization graph chart analytics web interface web design design ux ui
DARK THEME

Creating dark and light themes always seems to present a challenge. The palette you believe will work for both suddenly becomes lost in either theme. Creating these data vis tables was a good exercise in choosing colors that work well together and still manage to convey the important information.

