I 💚🤍❤️ Italy

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After almost five years living here, I'm leaving Italy. 🥲 Mi mancherai Italia!
Is it a coincidence that the colours of the most typical Italian ingredients are the colours on the Italian flag? If somebody knows, please, tell me!
This was made completely with the Blob Brush Tool, which I personally love using for quick drawings in Illustrator.
_____
fantastigraphics.com
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn