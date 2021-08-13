Sergio Cruz

I 💚🤍❤️ Italy

Sergio Cruz
Sergio Cruz
  • Save
I 💚🤍❤️ Italy food illustration roma palermo napoli firenze torino graphic designer graphic design illustrator italia pizza fun map flag italy italian colorful sketch drawing illustration
Download color palette

After almost five years living here, I'm leaving Italy. 🥲 Mi mancherai Italia!

Is it a coincidence that the colours of the most typical Italian ingredients are the colours on the Italian flag? If somebody knows, please, tell me!

This was made completely with the Blob Brush Tool, which I personally love using for quick drawings in Illustrator.

_____

fantastigraphics.com

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

Sergio Cruz
Sergio Cruz

More by Sergio Cruz

View profile
    • Like