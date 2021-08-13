Chump Club

What's Shakin'?

What's Shakin'? colourfuldesign blueandpink checkerboard boldcolours creativegals illustrateeveryday womenofillustration gradient saltandpepper diner tableillustration fooddesign foodillustration dinerillustration whatsshaking typography illustration creative adobeillustator
I really wanted to create something diner-inspired for some reason, so I illustrated these cute lil' salt & pepper shakers on an aluminium-looking table. This illustration has the most gradients I've ever used in a single piece, but I'm not even mad about it. Gradients are FUN! (Do you get the 'what's shakin'?' pun - HA!)

