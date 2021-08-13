Anna Maksimenko

Travel relax illustration. Beautiful woman nature & the seashore

Travel relax illustration. Beautiful woman nature & the seashore skin woman sea ocean psychology calm relax beauty beautiful nature rest health vector wave shore beach illustration design flat concept
Your mental health depends on many factors. One of them is harmony with nature. Rest in the forest or a trip to the sea will help you regain your strength and have fun. I created an illustration and applied it to an article about harmony with nature

