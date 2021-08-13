Tatiana Trotskaya

Smart Home App Concept

Tatiana Trotskaya
Tatiana Trotskaya
  • Save
Smart Home App Concept smart home app smart home uxui dashboard ux ui design app design app
Download color palette

Hi! I’m glad to share with you the design concept I've been working on lately. This is a smart home app. Now you can easily avoid all of the troubles and worries at home with a quick look at your smartphone! You can connect all the devices and appliances so they can communicate with you and each other.

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Tatiana Trotskaya
Tatiana Trotskaya

More by Tatiana Trotskaya

View profile
    • Like