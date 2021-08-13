Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magic Book as a slot symbol

Magic Book as a slot symbol
MagicBook: shown against a black background is a green leather-bound book with white, time-worn pages and two brown bookmarks.

In the corners, the book is decorated with gold metal elements. The cover is painted with gilding, where the all-seeing eye, pentagram, sun and other sacred and mystical elements and inscriptions are presented.

Externally, the book has torn animal claw marks and red drops of blood.

#MagicBook #MagicBooksymbol #slotsymbol #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

