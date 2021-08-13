Magic Book as a slot symbol

MagicBook: shown against a black background is a green leather-bound book with white, time-worn pages and two brown bookmarks.

In the corners, the book is decorated with gold metal elements. The cover is painted with gilding, where the all-seeing eye, pentagram, sun and other sacred and mystical elements and inscriptions are presented.

Externally, the book has torn animal claw marks and red drops of blood.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

