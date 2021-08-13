Magic Book as a slot symbol

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MagicBook: shown against a black background is a green leather-bound book with white, time-worn pages and two brown bookmarks.
⠀
In the corners, the book is decorated with gold metal elements. The cover is painted with gilding, where the all-seeing eye, pentagram, sun and other sacred and mystical elements and inscriptions are presented.
⠀
Externally, the book has torn animal claw marks and red drops of blood.
⠀
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#MagicBook #MagicBooksymbol #slotsymbol #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign