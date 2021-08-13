Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - #099 - Categories

Full page category menu for a cocktail app.

Fonts are Playfair Display and Roboto Condensed.

Thanks to Unsplash for the background images:

https://unsplash.com/photos/J7J0oTps4Lo
https://unsplash.com/photos/7hHRTw_-1SY
https://unsplash.com/photos/u5TWsBD9gYU
https://unsplash.com/photos/X6aY_j6JD_Y
https://unsplash.com/photos/dmkmrNptMpw

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
