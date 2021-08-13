Self-Portrait in my Art Style

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I wanted to experiment with an art style that makes illustrations look clean and simple, but at the same time, makes them look cute and interesting. So I tried illustrating myself using it.
I decided to make eyes look like ellipses and to keep my color palette with no more than 5 colors.
By the way, I had a lot of fun with this illustration ✏️