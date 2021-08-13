Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahannani lestari

Redesign Gitcoin Website Exploration - Blockchain

Mahannani lestari
Mahannani lestari
  • Save
Redesign Gitcoin Website Exploration - Blockchain uidesign uiux uidesigner blockchain cryptocurrency redesign websitedesign website
Download color palette

Hey All 🔥
New visual & UI exploration, this time is redesign blockchain website owned by Gitcoin. Very excited to redesign this, because I love space things, hehe.
Let me know what you think!

For work inquiry?
💌 Email me at mahannani94@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram : @hannah.uiux

Cheers!!!

Mahannani lestari
Mahannani lestari

More by Mahannani lestari

View profile
    • Like