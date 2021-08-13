Yauheniya Yaskevich

Moki mobile app

Yauheniya Yaskevich
Yauheniya Yaskevich
  • Save
Moki mobile app moki usability graphic design parenting kids regime routine app mobile ux ui logo illustration photography design picture
Download color palette

Moki - was my diploma project at UI/UX design courses. See more on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124992955/Moki-Mobile-App

Yauheniya Yaskevich
Yauheniya Yaskevich

More by Yauheniya Yaskevich

View profile
    • Like