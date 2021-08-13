Matthew Sergison-Main

Concept idea for an AR mobile game

Matthew Sergison-Main
Matthew Sergison-Main
  • Save
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Concept idea for an AR mobile game mobile games ui logo illustrator game illustration augmented reality ar
Download color palette
  1. game concept 1.jpg
  2. game concept 3.jpg
  3. game concept 2.jpg
  4. game concept 4.jpg
  5. game concept 5.jpg
  6. game concept 6.jpg
  7. game concept 7.jpg
  8. game concept 8.jpg

A hand drawn layout idea for an AR game on mobile for Crane 3d.The game would be an integrated magazine, toy, card game and mobile game. It would have combat and cool down facets.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Matthew Sergison-Main
Matthew Sergison-Main
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matthew Sergison-Main

View profile
    • Like