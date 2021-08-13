Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Web | Rainipad 🚀

UI Web | Rainipad 🚀 crypto currency unicorn clean ethereum dark dark ui simple colors rainicoin bitcoin landing website minimalist launchpad purple ux ui design landingpage homepage crypto
Hi friends! 👋🏻

Today a small landing page made for Rainicoin (again 😌), they launch their launchpad. A small landing page made very quickly, hence the minimalist style. 😊

Feel free to have a look here.

Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.
Thanks ✌🏻

Focus on simplicity and usability 🤘🏼

