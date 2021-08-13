UI Web | Rainipad 🚀

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi friends! 👋🏻
Today a small landing page made for Rainicoin (again 😌), they launch their launchpad. A small landing page made very quickly, hence the minimalist style. 😊
Feel free to have a look here.
Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.
Thanks ✌🏻