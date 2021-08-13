Naimujjaman

E-learning app

Naimujjaman
Naimujjaman
  • Save
E-learning app mobile app uiux education app online course education learning app app ui e-learning ui
Download color palette

Hello Friends
Take a look at the design concept for the medical mobile app. Hope you like it! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

Thank you

Naimujjaman
Naimujjaman

More by Naimujjaman

View profile
    • Like