Sunday Service Church Flyer Template

Church Flyer Template is customized for church Prayer Conferences, Seminars and Meetings. It can also be used for sermons, Bible readings, Sunday Prayers, concert, conference and other events.

Product Features

- 2 PSD files

- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)

- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file

- Free fonts used and links shared

- Easy to Edit and organized Layers

- 2 color options included with 2 adobe photoshop files

- Smart object for easy replacement of photo and title name

- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.

- Model photo will get similar effect once replaced as guided in read me file.

- Help to add your photo and to edit smart object title is in read me file with this package.