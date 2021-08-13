Farhad Ghanemi

Tooth Apple Logo

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi
  • Save
Tooth Apple Logo minimalist logomaker logodesign logomark mark line symbol pictorial apple tooth simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

Hey guys! I tried to make this logo %50 looks like a tooth and %50 looks like an apple. Please let me know what are your thoughts?

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi

More by Farhad Ghanemi

View profile
    • Like