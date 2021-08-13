Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Sergison-Main

Character designs and concepts

Matthew Sergison-Main
Matthew Sergison-Main
  • Save
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Character designs and concepts digital work traditional media illustration games characters
Download color palette
  1. urban explorer 2.jpg
  2. DARKEST-DUNGEON-web-size-wm.jpg
  3. beurotoad.jpg
  4. HIVER.jpg
  5. dead knight on black.jpg
  6. maester robin watercolour wm.jpg
  7. tortoise concept art.jpg

Character designs produced both traditionally and digitally for various projects

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Matthew Sergison-Main
Matthew Sergison-Main
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matthew Sergison-Main

View profile
    • Like