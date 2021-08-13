Katerina

Podcasts app concept

Katerina
Katerina
  • Save
Podcasts app concept play player music podcasts app interface ui ux mobile ios design app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
Here is my new shot for a Podcasts App
__________
I'm available for new project!
mail at fiscovets1992@gmail.com
instagram - @katarzyna_ov

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Katerina
Katerina

More by Katerina

View profile
    • Like