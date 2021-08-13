Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manoel Sousa

Juice Factory

Manoel Sousa
Manoel Sousa
  • Save
Juice Factory app design design ui design ux ui
Juice Factory app design design ui design ux ui
Juice Factory app design design ui design ux ui
Juice Factory app design design ui design ux ui
Juice Factory app design design ui design ux ui
Juice Factory app design design ui design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dribble-template.png
  2. dribble-template-2.png
  3. dribble-template-3.png
  4. dribble-template-4.png
  5. dribble-template-5.png
  6. dribble-template-6.png

Hi dribbblers!

This a small design for a imaginary product called Juice Factory.
Please, feel free to share your feedback, I'll appreciate that. Please, check the links for the live prototype.

Link to the desktop prototype:
https://xd.adobe.com/view/27c257b3-2c6f-4623-83fd-f236a318749a-7291/

Link to the mobile prototype:
https://xd.adobe.com/view/69ad396e-d1fb-4611-9e06-4234ffa35915-3cfe/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Manoel Sousa
Manoel Sousa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Manoel Sousa

View profile
    • Like