Slace // Logo Animation

Logo design & animation for Slace — a French recruitment firm specialising within the product management and design industries.

An expert in the recruitment of product and design professionals, Slace streamlines the hiring process for clients and candidates alike. With the aim of strengthening their overall visual appeal and reputation, Slace approached us to create a new and identifiable logo that would align with their existing brand elements.

Designed to represent the combination and collective strength of specialist professionals being partnered with the ideal employers, the initial 'S' is depicted using two identical shapes that enhances the idea of the 'perfect fit'.

Instagram | Behance | Website